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    U.S., Royal Air Force conduct refueling operations during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erik Moyer, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron mobile distribution operator, and Royal Air Force service members conduct ground refueling operations for a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2026. The exercise brought together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010535
    VIRIN: 260602-F-SB021-2001
    Filename: DOD_111768477
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S., Royal Air Force conduct refueling operations during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll, by SSgt J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    673d LRS
    allies and partnerships
    Refueling
    RFA26

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