U.S., Royal Air Force conduct refueling operations during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010535" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erik Moyer, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron mobile distribution operator, and Royal Air Force service members conduct ground refueling operations for a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2026. The exercise brought together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)