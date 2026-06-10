U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erik Moyer, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron mobile distribution operator, and Royal Air Force service members conduct ground refueling operations for a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2026. The exercise brought together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010535
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-SB021-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111768477
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Royal Air Force conduct refueling operations during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 B-Roll, by SSgt J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.