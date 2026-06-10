7th SFG(A) Hosts Green Beret for a Day During Red Empire Week 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) lead children in the Green Beret for a Day event during Red Empire Week 2026 at the Whitaker Obstacle Course on Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 11, 2026. Children five years and older participated in an obstacle course, scavenger hunt, shooting familiarization, and other hands-on activities designed to give them a taste of Special Forces training.
Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jennifer Roblero)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010530
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-YG374-4774
|Filename:
|DOD_111768363
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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