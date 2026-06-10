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    7th SFG(A) Hosts Green Beret for a Day During Red Empire Week 2026

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    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jennifer Roblero-Hernandez 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) lead children in the Green Beret for a Day event during Red Empire Week 2026 at the Whitaker Obstacle Course on Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 11, 2026. Children five years and older participated in an obstacle course, scavenger hunt, shooting familiarization, and other hands-on activities designed to give them a taste of Special Forces training.

    Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jennifer Roblero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010530
    VIRIN: 260611-A-YG374-4774
    Filename: DOD_111768363
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7th SFG(A) Hosts Green Beret for a Day During Red Empire Week 2026, by PFC Jennifer Roblero-Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Red Empire
    Green Berets
    U.S. Army
    community
    obstacle course
    special forces

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