7th SFG(A) Hosts Green Beret for a Day During Red Empire Week 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010530" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) lead children in the Green Beret for a Day event during Red Empire Week 2026 at the Whitaker Obstacle Course on Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 11, 2026. Children five years and older participated in an obstacle course, scavenger hunt, shooting familiarization, and other hands-on activities designed to give them a taste of Special Forces training.



Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jennifer Roblero)