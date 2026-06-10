What does Sustainment mean to you, Heather Lawson

Heather Lawson of the 424th Supply Chain Management Squadron ensures warfighters have what they need, when they need it, through world-class supply chain management at Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
Whether streamlining logistics or solving complex challenges, her work and that of her team directly support global Air Force operations and mission success.
Lawson is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010525
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-5617
|Filename:
|DOD_111768290
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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