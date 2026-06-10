What does Sustainment mean to you, Heather Lawson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Heather Lawson of the 424th Supply Chain Management Squadron ensures warfighters have what they need, when they need it, through world-class supply chain management at Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.



Whether streamlining logistics or solving complex challenges, her work and that of her team directly support global Air Force operations and mission success.



Lawson is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.