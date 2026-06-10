What does Sustainment mean to you, Steve Klegin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Steve Klegin of the 309th Commodities Maintenance Group is a dedicated sustainment professional at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.



From expert repair and maintenance of critical aircraft components to ensuring parts are ready for the mission, Klegin’s work directly supports global Air Force readiness.



Klegin is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.