Steve Klegin of the 309th Commodities Maintenance Group is a dedicated sustainment professional at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.
From expert repair and maintenance of critical aircraft components to ensuring parts are ready for the mission, Klegin’s work directly supports global Air Force readiness.
Klegin is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010524
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-6712
|Filename:
|DOD_111768286
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Steve Klegin, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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