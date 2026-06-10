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    What does Sustainment mean to you, Steve Klegin

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    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Steve Klegin of the 309th Commodities Maintenance Group is a dedicated sustainment professional at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.

    From expert repair and maintenance of critical aircraft components to ensuring parts are ready for the mission, Klegin’s work directly supports global Air Force readiness.

    Klegin is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010524
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-6712
    Filename: DOD_111768286
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

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