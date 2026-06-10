What does Sustainment mean to you, Zachary Hicks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Technical Sgt. Zachary Hicks of the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group keeps Air Force aircraft mission-ready through hands-on maintenance and sustainment work at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.



His dedication and expertise help ensure top-tier readiness that powers global Air Force operations and supports warfighters worldwide.



Hicks is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.