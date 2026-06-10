Technical Sgt. Zachary Hicks of the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group keeps Air Force aircraft mission-ready through hands-on maintenance and sustainment work at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.
His dedication and expertise help ensure top-tier readiness that powers global Air Force operations and supports warfighters worldwide.
Hicks is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010523
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-4650
|Filename:
|DOD_111768280
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Zachary Hicks, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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