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    What does Sustainment mean to you, Zachary Hicks

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    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Technical Sgt. Zachary Hicks of the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group keeps Air Force aircraft mission-ready through hands-on maintenance and sustainment work at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

    His dedication and expertise help ensure top-tier readiness that powers global Air Force operations and supports warfighters worldwide.

    Hicks is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010523
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-4650
    Filename: DOD_111768280
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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