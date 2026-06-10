(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What does Sustainment mean to you, Mike Gonzales

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Mike Gonzales of the 402nd Maintenance Support Group plays a vital role in sustaining Air Force aircraft at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

    His work supports efficient maintenance operations, aircraft repairs, logistics and depot activities, ensuring warfighters have reliable airpower when they need it.

    Gonzales is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010522
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-1706
    Filename: DOD_111768276
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Mike Gonzales, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSC
    WRALC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video