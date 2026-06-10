What does Sustainment mean to you, Mike Gonzales

Mike Gonzales of the 402nd Maintenance Support Group plays a vital role in sustaining Air Force aircraft at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.
His work supports efficient maintenance operations, aircraft repairs, logistics and depot activities, ensuring warfighters have reliable airpower when they need it.
Gonzales is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010522
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-1706
|Filename:
|DOD_111768276
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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