What does Sustainment mean to you, Mike Gonzales

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mike Gonzales of the 402nd Maintenance Support Group plays a vital role in sustaining Air Force aircraft at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.



His work supports efficient maintenance operations, aircraft repairs, logistics and depot activities, ensuring warfighters have reliable airpower when they need it.



Gonzales is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.