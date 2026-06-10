What does Sustainment mean to you, Jim Kelly

Jimmy Kelly of the 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex helps keep America’s aircraft strong and ready from the flightline to the depot floor.
Through critical maintenance and repair work, Kelly and his team ensure warfighters have reliable airpower whenever and wherever it is needed.
Kelly is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010521
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-4949
|Filename:
|DOD_111768262
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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