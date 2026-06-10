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    What does Sustainment mean to you, Matthew Bickley

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    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Master Sgt. Matthew Bickley of the 309th Missile Maintenance Group serves as a dedicated leader in strategic sustainment at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.

    From maintaining critical missile systems to ensuring the nation’s deterrent remains strong and reliable, Bickley’s expertise and leadership help keep America’s strategic edge sharp.

    Bickley is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010520
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-9096
    Filename: DOD_111768255
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

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