What does Sustainment mean to you, Matthew Bickley

Master Sgt. Matthew Bickley of the 309th Missile Maintenance Group serves as a dedicated leader in strategic sustainment at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.
From maintaining critical missile systems to ensuring the nation’s deterrent remains strong and reliable, Bickley’s expertise and leadership help keep America’s strategic edge sharp.
Bickley is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010520
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-9096
|Filename:
|DOD_111768255
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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