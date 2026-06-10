Brittany Carrell plays a key role in sustaining America’s airpower behind the scenes at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.
Whether supporting depot-level maintenance, logistics or complex repair operations, her efforts help ensure Air Force aircraft and systems remain strong and ready for any mission.
Carrell is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010519
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-YA464-2010
|Filename:
|DOD_111768249
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Brittany Carrell, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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