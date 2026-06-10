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    What does Sustainment mean to you, Brittany Carrell

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    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Brittany Carrell plays a key role in sustaining America’s airpower behind the scenes at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.

    Whether supporting depot-level maintenance, logistics or complex repair operations, her efforts help ensure Air Force aircraft and systems remain strong and ready for any mission.

    Carrell is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010519
    VIRIN: 260601-F-YA464-2010
    Filename: DOD_111768249
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

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