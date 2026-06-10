What does Sustainment mean to you, Brittany Carrell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010519" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brittany Carrell plays a key role in sustaining America’s airpower behind the scenes at Ogden Air Logistics Complex.



Whether supporting depot-level maintenance, logistics or complex repair operations, her efforts help ensure Air Force aircraft and systems remain strong and ready for any mission.



Carrell is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.