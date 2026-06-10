What does Sustainment mean to you, Ty Norton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ty Norton of the 550th Commodities Maintenance Squadron ensures essential commodities are maintained to the highest standard at Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.



His important work supports aircraft, equipment and Airmen around the world by keeping critical supplies in top condition for global Air Force operations.



Norton is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.