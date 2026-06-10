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    What does Sustainment mean to you, Ty Norton

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    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Ty Norton of the 550th Commodities Maintenance Squadron ensures essential commodities are maintained to the highest standard at Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.

    His important work supports aircraft, equipment and Airmen around the world by keeping critical supplies in top condition for global Air Force operations.

    Norton is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010517
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-1375
    Filename: DOD_111768244
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

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