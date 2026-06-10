What does Sustainment mean to you, Ty Norton

Ty Norton of the 550th Commodities Maintenance Squadron ensures essential commodities are maintained to the highest standard at Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
His important work supports aircraft, equipment and Airmen around the world by keeping critical supplies in top condition for global Air Force operations.
Norton is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010517
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-1375
|Filename:
|DOD_111768244
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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