Mike Thompson, managing foundry engineer at Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, plays a key role in sustaining America’s airpower by engineering critical metal castings and supporting aircraft component repair and manufacturing.
His expertise helps ensure warfighters have the parts they need to complete the mission.
Thompson is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010514
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-1553
|Filename:
|DOD_111768234
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Mike Thompson, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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