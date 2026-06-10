What does Sustainment mean to you, Mike Thompson

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mike Thompson, managing foundry engineer at Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, plays a key role in sustaining America’s airpower by engineering critical metal castings and supporting aircraft component repair and manufacturing.



His expertise helps ensure warfighters have the parts they need to complete the mission.



Thompson is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.