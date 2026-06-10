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    What does Sustainment mean to you, Edward Didaleusky

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    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Edward Didaleusky of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group helps write the next chapter for aircraft at AMARG.

    Working in aircraft maintenance, regeneration and preparation, his efforts ensure historic and mission-critical aircraft remain ready to support tomorrow’s Air Force operations.

    Didaleusky is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010512
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-5840
    Filename: DOD_111768228
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

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    AFSC
    AMARG

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