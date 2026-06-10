Edward Didaleusky of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group helps write the next chapter for aircraft at AMARG.
Working in aircraft maintenance, regeneration and preparation, his efforts ensure historic and mission-critical aircraft remain ready to support tomorrow’s Air Force operations.
Didaleusky is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010512
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-5840
|Filename:
|DOD_111768228
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Edward Didaleusky, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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