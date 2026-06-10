What does Sustainment mean to you, Edward Didaleusky

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Edward Didaleusky of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group helps write the next chapter for aircraft at AMARG.



Working in aircraft maintenance, regeneration and preparation, his efforts ensure historic and mission-critical aircraft remain ready to support tomorrow’s Air Force operations.



Didaleusky is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.