What does Sustainment mean to you, Jenna Adams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Lt. Jenna Adams of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group is a standout leader at the AMARG directly impacting Air Force readiness through critical aircraft maintenance and regeneration efforts.



Her work helps ensure the U.S. Air Force maintains a mission-capable fleet for future operations.



Adams is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.