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    What does Sustainment mean to you, Jenna Adams

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    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    1st Lt. Jenna Adams of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group is a standout leader at the AMARG directly impacting Air Force readiness through critical aircraft maintenance and regeneration efforts.

    Her work helps ensure the U.S. Air Force maintains a mission-capable fleet for future operations.

    Adams is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1010509
    VIRIN: 260501-F-YA464-8950
    Filename: DOD_111768204
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Jenna Adams, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFSC
    AMARG

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