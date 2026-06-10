1st Lt. Jenna Adams of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group is a standout leader at the AMARG directly impacting Air Force readiness through critical aircraft maintenance and regeneration efforts.
Her work helps ensure the U.S. Air Force maintains a mission-capable fleet for future operations.
Adams is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010509
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-8950
|Filename:
|DOD_111768204
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Jenna Adams, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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