What does Sustainment mean to you, Dana Horn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Dana Horn plays a vital role in sustaining America’s airpower at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.



Whether managing depot-level maintenance, logistics or complex repair efforts, her work helps ensure warfighters have reliable aircraft and systems worldwide.



Horn is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.