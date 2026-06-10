Capt. Dana Horn plays a vital role in sustaining America’s airpower at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.
Whether managing depot-level maintenance, logistics or complex repair efforts, her work helps ensure warfighters have reliable aircraft and systems worldwide.
Horn is featured as part of the Air Force Sustainment Center’s “What is Sustainment” campaign, which highlights the essential contributions of the men and women who sustain America’s airpower.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1010508
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-YA464-9396
|Filename:
|DOD_111768193
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Sustainment mean to you, Dana Horn, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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