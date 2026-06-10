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    Your FBI: Special Events - AD Devin Kowalski, Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    Devin Kowalski, Assistant Director of the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG), discusses the critical role of CIRG in special events such as the World Cup. FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, and other bureau personnel plan alongside local, state, and federal partners to help ensure the success of these events. These efforts also extend to other major national and international gatherings, such as the Super Bowl, presidential inaugurations, and the Olympic Games.

    Additional content:
    https://www.fbi.gov/video-repository/video_ddnodronezonepsa.mp4/view

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 10:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010424
    VIRIN: 260610-O-D0354-4159
    Filename: DOD_111766807
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    FBI
    FBIFeature
    Your FBI Special Events
    CIRG

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