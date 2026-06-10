Your FBI: Special Events - AD Devin Kowalski, Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010424" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Devin Kowalski, Assistant Director of the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG), discusses the critical role of CIRG in special events such as the World Cup. FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, and other bureau personnel plan alongside local, state, and federal partners to help ensure the success of these events. These efforts also extend to other major national and international gatherings, such as the Super Bowl, presidential inaugurations, and the Olympic Games.



Additional content:

https://www.fbi.gov/video-repository/video_ddnodronezonepsa.mp4/view