Devin Kowalski, Assistant Director of the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG), discusses the critical role of CIRG in special events such as the World Cup. FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, and other bureau personnel plan alongside local, state, and federal partners to help ensure the success of these events. These efforts also extend to other major national and international gatherings, such as the Super Bowl, presidential inaugurations, and the Olympic Games.
Additional content:
https://www.fbi.gov/video-repository/video_ddnodronezonepsa.mp4/view
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 10:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010424
|VIRIN:
|260610-O-D0354-4159
|Filename:
|DOD_111766807
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your FBI: Special Events - AD Devin Kowalski, Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.