A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, provides fuel to a F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Sweden, June 10, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of participating aircraft, supporting NATO Allied Air Command training objectives throughout RAFL26. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 08:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010397
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-IH537-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111766321
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 100 ARW fuels 48 FW in Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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