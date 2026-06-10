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    100 ARW fuels 48 FW in Ramstein Flag 26

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    SWEDEN

    06.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, provides fuel to a F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Sweden, June 10, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of participating aircraft, supporting NATO Allied Air Command training objectives throughout RAFL26. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010397
    VIRIN: 260610-F-IH537-1000
    Filename: DOD_111766321
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 100 ARW fuels 48 FW in Ramstein Flag 26, by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    fighters
    nkawtg
    We Are NATO
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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