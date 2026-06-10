AFMEDCOM TLDR - Episode Five: Medical Readiness Command-Bravo

The Air Force Medical Service is restructuring to advance Airmen and Guardians' health and readiness. AFMEDCOM TLDR provides information from Air Force Medical Service leadership about what medics on the ground need to know about the Air Force Medical Command. In Episode Five, Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Commander, Medical Readiness Command-Bravo, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, Command Chief Master Sergeant, MRC-Bravo, discuss MRC-Bravo and its vital role within the AFMEDCOM structure. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010392
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111766243
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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