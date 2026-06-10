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    7th SFG(A) Football Tournament Highlights Red Empire Week 2026

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    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aleksander Fomin 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compete in the football tournament during Red Empire Week 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2026. Battalion teams brought intense competition and big hits to the field as part of the unit’s weeklong activities. Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aleksander Fomin.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 18:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010341
    VIRIN: 260609-A-PX137-1960
    Filename: DOD_111765078
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, 7th SFG(A) Football Tournament Highlights Red Empire Week 2026, by SGT Aleksander Fomin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOF
    tournament
    U.S. Army
    sports
    Football
    Special Forces

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