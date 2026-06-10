7th SFG(A) Football Tournament Highlights Red Empire Week 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compete in the football tournament during Red Empire Week 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2026. Battalion teams brought intense competition and big hits to the field as part of the unit’s weeklong activities. Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aleksander Fomin.)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010341
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-PX137-1960
|Filename:
|DOD_111765078
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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