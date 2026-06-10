7th SFG(A) Soccer Tournament Highlights Red Empire Week 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compete in the soccer tournament during Red Empire Week 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2026. Battalion teams showcased sharp footwork and high-paced action on the pitch throughout the event.
Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Anthony Barreras)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 18:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010340
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-XH651-5718
|Filename:
|DOD_111765070
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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