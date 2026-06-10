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    107th FSC, Michigan National Guard Machine Gun Qualification

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, conduct a qualification with an M249 squad automatic weapon and M240 machine gun at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 2, 2026. The training was part of the unit's annual training, a two-week period conducted by National Guard members to maintain mission readiness and enhance tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010338
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_111764988
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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    TAGS

    M-240
    M-249
    Michigan National Guard
    MINGAT26
    107th FSC

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