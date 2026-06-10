107th FSC, Michigan National Guard Machine Gun Qualification

Soldiers assigned to the Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, conduct a qualification with an M249 squad automatic weapon and M240 machine gun at Camp Grayling, Michigan, June 2, 2026. The training was part of the unit's annual training, a two-week period conducted by National Guard members to maintain mission readiness and enhance tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010338
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-OV434-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111764988
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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