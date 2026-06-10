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    DARPA Lift Challenge announces location and dates

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Video by Spencer Bruttig 

    DARPA

    What better place to showcase aviation history in the making than at the world's largest and oldest military aviation museum!

    We’re excited to share that the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio will host the DARPA Lift Challenge this August.

    We’re inviting the public to watch Challenge competitors demonstrate small drones lifting more weight than previously thought possible. And we’re co-locating with Flite Fest, a popular radio-control aviation event for all ages.

    https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dtc&utm_content=location-dates

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010326
    VIRIN: 260522-O-YO896-4394
    Filename: DOD_111764826
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DARPA Lift Challenge announces location and dates, by Spencer Bruttig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Drone Competition
    Wright Patterson AFB
    DARPA Lift Challenge
    drone demonstration

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