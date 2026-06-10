What better place to showcase aviation history in the making than at the world's largest and oldest military aviation museum!
We’re excited to share that the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio will host the DARPA Lift Challenge this August.
We’re inviting the public to watch Challenge competitors demonstrate small drones lifting more weight than previously thought possible. And we’re co-locating with Flite Fest, a popular radio-control aviation event for all ages.
https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dtc&utm_content=location-dates
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010326
|VIRIN:
|260522-O-YO896-4394
|Filename:
|DOD_111764826
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DARPA Lift Challenge announces location and dates, by Spencer Bruttig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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