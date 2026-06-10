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    Chartiers Creek Study Signing Ceremony – USACE Pittsburgh District

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The Chartiers Creek Cost Share Agreement Signing ceremony took place in Cecil Township, Pennsylvania, April 30, 2026. Chartiers Creek extends 48 miles from Washington County downstream to the Ohio River. In recent decades, the creek’s watershed has experienced frequent systemic flooding, increasing flood and life-safety risks to communities. The feasibility study will examine the approximately 277 square-mile area to evaluate possible flood-control management solutions and alternatives to reduce risk for the more than 250,000 residents living within the watershed.

    The study is authorized under the 2022 Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA). Conducting it efficiently is part of the district’s core mission priorities, including modernizing business processes. Under the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works’ “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” initiative, the project seeks to leverage data-driven intelligence and reduce red tape needed to deliver infrastructure for the nation.

    Runtime: 27 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video filmed and edited by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1010321
    VIRIN: 260430-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111764803
    Length: 00:26:41
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    flooding
    R.A.P.I.D.
    Pittsburgh District
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Chartiers Creek

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