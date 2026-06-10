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    Gathering of Eagles - William "Bill" Robinson

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Introduction of 2026 Distinguished Eagle William "Bill" Robinson, the longest serving enlisted POW.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1010311
    VIRIN: 260504-F-BL084-7509
    Filename: DOD_111764766
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Gathering of Eagles - William "Bill" Robinson, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    William Robinson
    Air Command and Staff College
    Gathering of Eagles
    Air Command and Staff College Air University

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