Introduction of 2026 Distinguished Eagle William "Bill" Robinson, the longest serving enlisted POW.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1010311
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-BL084-7509
|Filename:
|DOD_111764766
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gathering of Eagles - William "Bill" Robinson, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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