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    2026 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball | Training | Team Air force

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force training for sitting volleyball in preparation for the the Department of War Warrior Games. The DoW Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, brings together over 200 military service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys. The 2026 games will be held from June 13 – 20 in San Antonio, TX (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010170
    VIRIN: 260609-F-XX948-2589
    Filename: DOD_111762812
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball | Training | Team Air force, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Resilience
    Sitting Volleyball
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2026 Warrior Games

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