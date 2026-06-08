Team Air Force training for sitting volleyball in preparation for the the Department of War Warrior Games. The DoW Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, brings together over 200 military service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys. The 2026 games will be held from June 13 – 20 in San Antonio, TX (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010170
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-XX948-2589
|Filename:
|DOD_111762812
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball | Training | Team Air force, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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