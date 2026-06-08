2026 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball | Training | Team Air force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010170" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Air Force training for sitting volleyball in preparation for the the Department of War Warrior Games. The DoW Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, brings together over 200 military service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys. The 2026 games will be held from June 13 – 20 in San Antonio, TX (U.S. Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)