(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Order of the Spur: 2-415th Regiment Final Induction Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), are formally inducted into the Order of the Spur during a ceremony at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. Following a grueling 48-hour tactical and physical crucible known as Operation Iron Spur, leadership presented the successful candidates with their Cavalry Stetsons and pinned silver spurs to their boots. This historic ceremony marks the final Spur Ride for the "Old Faithful" Regiment, bridging its World War II combat lineage with its modern mission to build cohesive, combat-ready formations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010151
    VIRIN: 260607-A-MG730-1939
    Filename: DOD_111762318
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Order of the Spur: 2-415th Regiment Final Induction Ceremony, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Iron Spur, USAR Drill Sergeant, 2-415th Regiment, 98th Training Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video