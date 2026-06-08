U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), are formally inducted into the Order of the Spur during a ceremony at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. Following a grueling 48-hour tactical and physical crucible known as Operation Iron Spur, leadership presented the successful candidates with their Cavalry Stetsons and pinned silver spurs to their boots. This historic ceremony marks the final Spur Ride for the "Old Faithful" Regiment, bridging its World War II combat lineage with its modern mission to build cohesive, combat-ready formations.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 03:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010151
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-MG730-1939
|Filename:
|DOD_111762318
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Order of the Spur: 2-415th Regiment Final Induction Ceremony, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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