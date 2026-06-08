Order of the Spur: 2-415th Regiment Final Induction Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and candidates assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 415th Regiment, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (IET), are formally inducted into the Order of the Spur during a ceremony at Camp Parks, California, June 6, 2026. Following a grueling 48-hour tactical and physical crucible known as Operation Iron Spur, leadership presented the successful candidates with their Cavalry Stetsons and pinned silver spurs to their boots. This historic ceremony marks the final Spur Ride for the "Old Faithful" Regiment, bridging its World War II combat lineage with its modern mission to build cohesive, combat-ready formations.