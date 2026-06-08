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    B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Sgt. Maj. Robert K. Lusk Retirement Ceremony

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert K. Lusk, former senior enlisted leader of 1st Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, holds his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. Lusk served honorably for nearly 30 years as a communications and reconnaissance Marine, serving in leadership billets across the Marine Corps Reserve and supported Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010101
    VIRIN: 260605-M-VO268-1002
    Filename: DOD_111761774
    Length: 00:47:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Sgt. Maj. Robert K. Lusk Retirement Ceremony, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    Ceremony
    Leadership
    Camp Pendleton
    Retirement

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