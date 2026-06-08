B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Sgt. Maj. Robert K. Lusk Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert K. Lusk, former senior enlisted leader of 1st Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, holds his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 5, 2026. Lusk served honorably for nearly 30 years as a communications and reconnaissance Marine, serving in leadership billets across the Marine Corps Reserve and supported Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010101
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-VO268-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111761774
|Length:
|00:47:37
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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