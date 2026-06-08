U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, hold an annual 24-hour memorial run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 20, 2026. The 24-hour challenge brought together military members, families, and the base community to remember the fallen members of the TACP community. (U.S. Air Force video Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010098
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-MG832-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761659
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TACP Airmen hold annual 24-hour memorial run at Nellis AFB, by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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