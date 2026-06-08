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    TACP Airmen hold annual 24-hour memorial run at Nellis AFB

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    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, hold an annual 24-hour memorial run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 20, 2026. The 24-hour challenge brought together military members, families, and the base community to remember the fallen members of the TACP community. (U.S. Air Force video Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010098
    VIRIN: 260520-F-MG832-2001
    Filename: DOD_111761659
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, TACP Airmen hold annual 24-hour memorial run at Nellis AFB, by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TACP
    ACC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    24-hour Run
    Memorial

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