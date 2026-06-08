Kentucky Airmen transport Danish Air Mobile Protection and Recovery Team during Ramstein Flag 2026

U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, transport Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team members with the Royal Danish Air Force aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft near Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 4, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, air focused multi-location and joint operating area exercise, that kicks off June 8, 2026 with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Erich B.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010089
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-NB148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761489
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DK
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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