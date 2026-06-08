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    Kentucky Airmen transport Danish Air Mobile Protection and Recovery Team during Ramstein Flag 2026

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    DENMARK

    06.04.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, transport Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team members with the Royal Danish Air Force aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft near Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 4, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, air focused multi-location and joint operating area exercise, that kicks off June 8, 2026 with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Erich B.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010089
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-NB148-1001
    Filename: DOD_111761489
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Airmen transport Danish Air Mobile Protection and Recovery Team during Ramstein Flag 2026, by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ANG
    C130J
    123AW
    National Guard
    RAFL26DNK

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