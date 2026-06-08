MIARNG 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment conducts the Army Fitness Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010079" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard performs the sprint-drag-carry event for Army Fitness Testing during annual training at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 4, 2026. The testing helps maintain the physical and mental well-being of Soldiers to ensure readiness and plays a large role in the Army’s fitness culture. Annual training is a two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers with military duties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)