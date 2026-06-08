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    MIARNG 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment conducts the Army Fitness Test

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard performs the sprint-drag-carry event for Army Fitness Testing during annual training at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 4, 2026. The testing helps maintain the physical and mental well-being of Soldiers to ensure readiness and plays a large role in the Army’s fitness culture. Annual training is a two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers with military duties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1010079
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-PJ003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111761394
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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