MIARNG 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment conducts the Army Fitness Test

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard performs the sprint-drag-carry event for Army Fitness Testing during annual training at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 4, 2026. The testing helps maintain the physical and mental well-being of Soldiers to ensure readiness and plays a large role in the Army’s fitness culture. Annual training is a two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers with military duties. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 16:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010079
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761394
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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