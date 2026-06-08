7th SFG(A) Best Team Competition Tests Battalion Teams During Red Empire Week 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compete in the Best Team Competition during Red Empire Week 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2026. Five teams representing all battalions navigated the Whitaker Obstacle Course, cycled through Foreign Weapons Familiarization stations across the compound, and executed a litter carry as part of the multi-event challenge. Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010066
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-NJ170-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111761015
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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