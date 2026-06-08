(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th SFG(A) Best Team Competition Tests Battalion Teams During Red Empire Week 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Bradford 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compete in the Best Team Competition during Red Empire Week 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2026. Five teams representing all battalions navigated the Whitaker Obstacle Course, cycled through Foreign Weapons Familiarization stations across the compound, and executed a litter carry as part of the multi-event challenge. Red Empire Week is the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)’s annual celebration that honors the unit’s storied heritage through a series of events including combatives competitions, skeet shoots, golf scrambles, beach days, family gatherings, range dedications, and culminating banquets while building esprit de corps and strengthening bonds among Green Berets, families, and alumni. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010066
    VIRIN: 260609-A-NJ170-1001
    Filename: DOD_111761015
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th SFG(A) Best Team Competition Tests Battalion Teams During Red Empire Week 2026, by SSG Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    foreign weapons
    Best Team Competition
    Red Empire Week
    Obstacle Course
    Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video