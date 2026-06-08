The Resilience Round Up Podcast, Episode 42 - Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying the Status of Forces Agreement for Military Spouses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010052" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During this episode, Ms. Beth Conlin, the chairwoman of the board for the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce, presents “Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying the Status of Forces Agreement for Military Spouses.” Conlin discusses current spouse employment statistics, including the unemployment rate, its effect on Soldier retention and the most common overseas assignment locations. Additionally, she shares updates on the agreement, outlining its scope and any recent developments.