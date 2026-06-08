U.S. Marines with VMFA-224 conduct flightline operations in Finland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flightline operations and set up an integrated antenna mast at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, June 5, 2026. The F-35B Lightning II aircraft serves as a versatile asset in support of expeditionary and rapid deployment operations, displaying U.S. capabilities in support of NATO allies. RAFL26 is NATO’s premier multi-domain tactical exercise involving 19 nations and over 15 operational locations. The exercise provides realistic combat scenarios in complex environments and is designed to enhance the Alliance’s deterrence and collective defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)