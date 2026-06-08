(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with VMFA-224 conduct flightline operations in Finland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    06.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flightline operations and set up an integrated antenna mast at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, June 5, 2026. The F-35B Lightning II aircraft serves as a versatile asset in support of expeditionary and rapid deployment operations, displaying U.S. capabilities in support of NATO allies. RAFL26 is NATO’s premier multi-domain tactical exercise involving 19 nations and over 15 operational locations. The exercise provides realistic combat scenarios in complex environments and is designed to enhance the Alliance’s deterrence and collective defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010047
    VIRIN: 260605-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111760695
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with VMFA-224 conduct flightline operations in Finland, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Flag 26; RAFL26; USNORTHCOM; NATO; VMFA-224; F-35B Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video