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    RAFL 26 First Launches B-Roll

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    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 493rd Fighter Squadron and 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron, conduct F-35A Lightning II aircraft launches for Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 8, 2026. Through realistic, high-intensity combat scenarios, RAFL 26 ensures the 48th Fighter Wing remains postured to deter aggression and defend Allied territory at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010040
    VIRIN: 260609-F-KS548-1002
    Filename: DOD_111760558
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAFL 26 First Launches B-Roll, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Flag 26, F-35, 48 FW, Maintenance, Agile Combat Employment

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