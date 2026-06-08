U.S. Airmen from the 493rd Fighter Squadron and 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron, conduct F-35A Lightning II aircraft launches for Ramstein Flag 26 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 8, 2026. Through realistic, high-intensity combat scenarios, RAFL 26 ensures the 48th Fighter Wing remains postured to deter aggression and defend Allied territory at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010040
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-KS548-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111760558
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAFL 26 First Launches B-Roll, by SrA Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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