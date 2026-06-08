2027 Army Fiscal Year Budget Overview

A brief overview of the Army's FY 2027 fiscal year budget request including figures, priorities, and continuous transformation goals.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010039
|VIRIN:
|260602-O-ED130-8342
|Filename:
|DOD_111760554
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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