246th Transportation Battalion maneuvers across Mackinac Bridge during annual training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010037" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A convoy assigned to the 1461st Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, descends the north side of the Mackinac Bridge in St. Ignace, Mich., June 4, 2026. The convoy from Camp Grayling into the Upper Peninsula is a cumulative training event for Motor Transport Operators during this year's State Annual Training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Ariana Taylor)