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    246th Transportation Battalion maneuvers across Mackinac Bridge during annual training

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    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Taylor 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A convoy assigned to the 1461st Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, descends the north side of the Mackinac Bridge in St. Ignace, Mich., June 4, 2026. The convoy from Camp Grayling into the Upper Peninsula is a cumulative training event for Motor Transport Operators during this year's State Annual Training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Ariana Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1010037
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-MG804-2001
    Filename: DOD_111760511
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

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    This work, 246th Transportation Battalion maneuvers across Mackinac Bridge during annual training, by PFC Ariana Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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