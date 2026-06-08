246th Transportation Battalion maneuvers across Mackinac Bridge during annual training

A convoy assigned to the 1461st Transportation Company, 246th Transportation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, descends the north side of the Mackinac Bridge in St. Ignace, Mich., June 4, 2026. The convoy from Camp Grayling into the Upper Peninsula is a cumulative training event for Motor Transport Operators during this year's State Annual Training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Ariana Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1010037
|VIRIN:
|260604-Z-MG804-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111760511
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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