SECAF Meink testifies on FY27 Department of the Air Force budget

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink testified, June 9, before the Senate Committee on Appropriations about the Department of the Air Force’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget request.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 12:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1010018
|Filename:
|DOD_111760249
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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