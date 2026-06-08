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    1500th Quartermaster Company Serves Fajitas During Annual Training

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    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Officer Candidate GARRETT WAYNE CLARK 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the 1500th Quartermaster Company prepare and serve fajitas during annual training at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 5, 2026. Field feeding operations provide nutritious meals that sustain Soldier readiness, morale, and mission readiness throughout training exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Garrett Wayne Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010002
    VIRIN: 260605-A-LU846-7256
    Filename: DOD_111760061
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1500th Quartermaster Company Serves Fajitas During Annual Training, by Officer Candidate GARRETT WAYNE CLARK, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    92G
    Annual Training
    Annual Training 2026
    MINGAT26
    1500 Quartermaster Company

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