1500th Quartermaster Company Serves Fajitas During Annual Training

Soldiers assigned to the 1500th Quartermaster Company prepare and serve fajitas during annual training at Camp Grayling, Mich., June 5, 2026. Field feeding operations provide nutritious meals that sustain Soldier readiness, morale, and mission readiness throughout training exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Garrett Wayne Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1010002
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-LU846-7256
|Filename:
|DOD_111760061
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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