HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009945" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, holds a change of command ceremony for Capt. Jertil Robinson, the outgoing commander, and Capt. Nicola Newton, the incoming commander, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 3, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority to the incoming commander and underscored the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)