Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, holds a change of command ceremony for Capt. Jertil Robinson, the outgoing commander, and Capt. Nicola Newton, the incoming commander, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 3, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority to the incoming commander and underscored the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 04:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009945
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-JH229-8697
|Filename:
|DOD_111759392
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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