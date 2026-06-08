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    HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Command Ceremony

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    ITALY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, holds a change of command ceremony for Capt. Jertil Robinson, the outgoing commander, and Capt. Nicola Newton, the incoming commander, on Caserma Ederle, Italy, June 3, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority to the incoming commander and underscored the Army’s commitment to leadership continuity and unit readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 04:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009945
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JH229-8697
    Filename: DOD_111759392
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHD, 509th SSB, Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    509th SSB
    Change of Command Ceremony

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