Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi conducts rescue swimmer training off Texas coast

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi personnel conduct rescue swimmer training off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, June 3, 2026. The training enhances crew proficiency, readiness, and coordination during search and rescue operations in the maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009924
|VIRIN:
|260603-G-XR638-1635
|Filename:
|DOD_111758571
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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