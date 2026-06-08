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    Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi conducts rescue swimmer training off Texas coast

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    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi personnel conduct rescue swimmer training off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, June 3, 2026. The training enhances crew proficiency, readiness, and coordination during search and rescue operations in the maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009924
    VIRIN: 260603-G-XR638-1635
    Filename: DOD_111758571
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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