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    Thunderbirds visit with EFMP families prior to air show

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    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" conduct a meet and greet with families from the Exceptional Family Member Program at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 24, 2026. The Thunderbirds are performing in the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009919
    VIRIN: 260424-F-OY799-5001
    Filename: DOD_111758538
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Thunderbirds visit with EFMP families prior to air show, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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