U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" conduct a meet and greet with families from the Exceptional Family Member Program at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 24, 2026. The Thunderbirds are performing in the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25-26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009919
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-OY799-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111758538
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds visit with EFMP families prior to air show, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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