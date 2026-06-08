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    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District: 2025 highlights

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    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard units from across the Heartland District conduct various missions in 2025. Missions conducted with the Heartland District's 26 state area of responsibility include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, migrant interdiction, and drug interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard video compiled by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009895
    VIRIN: 251231-G-GN994-9806
    Filename: DOD_111758161
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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