U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District: 2025 highlights

U.S. Coast Guard units from across the Heartland District conduct various missions in 2025. Missions conducted with the Heartland District's 26 state area of responsibility include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, migrant interdiction, and drug interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard video compiled by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009895
|VIRIN:
|251231-G-GN994-9806
|Filename:
|DOD_111758161
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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