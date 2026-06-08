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    U.S. Coast Guard concludes Bahamas mission in Lynette Hooker disappearance investigation

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    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105) returns to Miami after supporting a CGIS investigation in the Bahamas, Jun. 5, 2026. Search operations employed a range of specialized capabilities, including divers, remotely operated underwater vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, and a cadaver dog to thoroughly examine newly identified areas of interest. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009855
    VIRIN: 260605-G-G0107-3001
    Filename: DOD_111757504
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    CGIS
    USCGC Margaret Norvell

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