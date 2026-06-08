U.S. Coast Guard concludes Bahamas mission in Lynette Hooker disappearance investigation

USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105) returns to Miami after supporting a CGIS investigation in the Bahamas, Jun. 5, 2026. Search operations employed a range of specialized capabilities, including divers, remotely operated underwater vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, and a cadaver dog to thoroughly examine newly identified areas of interest. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009855
|VIRIN:
|260605-G-G0107-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111757504
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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