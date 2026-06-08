U.S. Coast Guard concludes Bahamas mission in Lynette Hooker disappearance investigation

U.S. Coast Guard Divers search for a missing person during a CGIS investigation in the Bahamas, Jun. 3, 2026. The Coast Guard's efforts were supported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and K-9 Maggie from the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Coast Guard units included the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105), home ported in Miami, Florida, and Coast Guard divers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009854
|VIRIN:
|260604-G-KL910-3005
|Filename:
|DOD_111757487
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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