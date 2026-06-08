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    U.S. Coast Guard concludes Bahamas mission in Lynette Hooker disappearance investigation

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    BAHAMAS

    06.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    U.S. Coast Guard Divers search for a missing person during a CGIS investigation in the Bahamas, Jun. 3, 2026. The Coast Guard's efforts were supported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and K-9 Maggie from the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Coast Guard units included the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105), home ported in Miami, Florida, and Coast Guard divers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009854
    VIRIN: 260604-G-KL910-3005
    Filename: DOD_111757487
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard Divers
    CGIS
    Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell

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