U.S. Coast Guard concludes Bahamas mission in Lynette Hooker disappearance investigation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009854" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Divers search for a missing person during a CGIS investigation in the Bahamas, Jun. 3, 2026. The Coast Guard's efforts were supported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and K-9 Maggie from the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Coast Guard units included the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105), home ported in Miami, Florida, and Coast Guard divers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)