U.S. Coast Guard concludes Bahamas mission in Lynette Hooker disappearance investigation

K-9 Maggie from Broward County Sheriff’s Office searches for a missing person during a CGIS investigation in the Bahamas, Jun. 3, 2026. Search operations employed a range of specialized capabilities, including divers, remotely operated underwater vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, and a cadaver dog to thoroughly examine newly identified areas of interest. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009851
|VIRIN:
|260603-G-KL910-3010
|Filename:
|DOD_111757447
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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