A Day with the ASA- Building Resilient Coastlines

Securing our shores! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and Pinellas County have officially signed a landmark agreement to protect 21 miles of coastline. This vital partnership ensures future beach nourishment for Sand Key, Treasure Island, and Long Key—reducing storm risks and strengthening coastal resilience for years to come. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009846
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-AZ289-6178
|Filename:
|DOD_111757344
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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