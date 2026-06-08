A Day with the ASA- Building Resilient Coastlines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Securing our shores! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and Pinellas County have officially signed a landmark agreement to protect 21 miles of coastline. This vital partnership ensures future beach nourishment for Sand Key, Treasure Island, and Long Key—reducing storm risks and strengthening coastal resilience for years to come. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)