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    A Day with the ASA- Building Resilient Coastlines

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    NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Securing our shores! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and Pinellas County have officially signed a landmark agreement to protect 21 miles of coastline. This vital partnership ensures future beach nourishment for Sand Key, Treasure Island, and Long Key—reducing storm risks and strengthening coastal resilience for years to come. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009846
    VIRIN: 260529-A-AZ289-6178
    Filename: DOD_111757344
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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    Copyright Information

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    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    beaches
    shore protection
    coastal resilience
    Pinellas County
    USACE
    ASA Telle

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