WWII Veteran Awarded French Senate Medal B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

World War II veteran Jack Einstein is recognized for his service and valor during an award ceremony in Yvetot-Bocage, France, June 4, 2026. The ceremony recognized his contributions to Allied victory during World War II and his role in advancing military aviation. French community members and service members honored his legacy while reaffirming their commitment to the values of service, sacrifice and duty. Their legacy continues to shape the character and commitment of U.S. warfighters today, reflecting America’s 250-year dedication to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)