World War II veteran Jack Einstein is recognized for his service and valor during an award ceremony in Yvetot-Bocage, France, June 4, 2026. The ceremony recognized his contributions to Allied victory during World War II and his role in advancing military aviation. French community members and service members honored his legacy while reaffirming their commitment to the values of service, sacrifice and duty. Their legacy continues to shape the character and commitment of U.S. warfighters today, reflecting America’s 250-year dedication to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009816
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756677
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII Veteran Awarded French Senate Medal B-Roll, by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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