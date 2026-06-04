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    WWII Veteran Awarded French Senate Medal B-Roll

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    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    World War II veteran Jack Einstein is recognized for his service and valor during an award ceremony in Yvetot-Bocage, France, June 4, 2026. The ceremony recognized his contributions to Allied victory during World War II and his role in advancing military aviation. French community members and service members honored his legacy while reaffirming their commitment to the values of service, sacrifice and duty. Their legacy continues to shape the character and commitment of U.S. warfighters today, reflecting America’s 250-year dedication to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009816
    VIRIN: 260604-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756677
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MANCHE, FR

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    This work, WWII Veteran Awarded French Senate Medal B-Roll, by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #DDay82 #StrongerTogether #AirNationalGuard #StrongandStrategic #Freedom250inEurope

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