Inside DC3: Advancing Cyber Investigations and Digital Forensics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009801" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel from the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) participated in the production of a short film highlighting the organization’s support to law enforcement and cybercrime investigations in preparation for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference. The film showcases DC3’s mission, capabilities, and partnerships across federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies, emphasizing collaboration in combating cyber threats and advancing digital forensic and cyber investigative efforts. The production supports outreach and engagement initiatives designed to increase awareness of DC3’s role in protecting the Department of War and the nation from cyber-enabled threats.