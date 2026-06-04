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    Skyfest 2026

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Video footage from the second day of SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. SkyFest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to the local Inland Northwest community.
    (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Audrey McDowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009746
    VIRIN: 260607-F-VS143-1001
    Filename: DOD_111756016
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyfest 2026, by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    lethality
    SkyFest

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