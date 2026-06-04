Video footage from the second day of SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 7, 2026. SkyFest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to the local Inland Northwest community.
(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Audrey McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009746
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-VS143-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111756016
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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