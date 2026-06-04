193rd Special Operations Wing Security Forces Airmen clear rooms and engage simulated threats during “shoot house” training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, May 28, 2026. The training enhanced close-quarters battle tactics, communication and team coordination to strengthen mission readiness and base defense capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009723
|VIRIN:
|260528-Z-EP527-1635
|Filename:
|DOD_111755385
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd SOW conducts "shoot house" drills to sharpen precision and lethality, by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.