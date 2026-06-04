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    193rd SOW conducts "shoot house" drills to sharpen precision and lethality

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    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd Special Operations Wing Security Forces Airmen clear rooms and engage simulated threats during “shoot house” training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, May 28, 2026. The training enhanced close-quarters battle tactics, communication and team coordination to strengthen mission readiness and base defense capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009723
    VIRIN: 260528-Z-EP527-1635
    Filename: DOD_111755385
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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