Montana Army National Guard State Best Warrior, Spc. Bechtold Interview

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Bechtold:

Listen up to your Montana National Guard Soldier of the Year, Spc. Cole Bechtold, as he discusses what motivated him to win the State Best Warrior Competition and what keeps him going for more.



The Best Warrior competition tests our soldiers' all-around warfighting abilities.



Bechtold is competing in the regional competition this week at Camp Grafton, ND. You may have already seen him competing, but learn what pushes him ahead of the competition. Cheered on by friends and family, Bechtold is excited to see his preparation pay off as he represents our great state. Continue to demonstrate the Montana Way, Spc. Bechtold, and make us proud!