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    Montana Army National Guard State Best Warrior, Spc. Bechtold Interview

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    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Williams 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Bechtold:
    Listen up to your Montana National Guard Soldier of the Year, Spc. Cole Bechtold, as he discusses what motivated him to win the State Best Warrior Competition and what keeps him going for more.

    The Best Warrior competition tests our soldiers' all-around warfighting abilities.

    Bechtold is competing in the regional competition this week at Camp Grafton, ND. You may have already seen him competing, but learn what pushes him ahead of the competition. Cheered on by friends and family, Bechtold is excited to see his preparation pay off as he represents our great state. Continue to demonstrate the Montana Way, Spc. Bechtold, and make us proud!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009690
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-JJ857-9890
    Filename: DOD_111754719
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US

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    This work, Montana Army National Guard State Best Warrior, Spc. Bechtold Interview, by SGT Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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